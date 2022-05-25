Protesters set police van on fire during clash with security personnel in Karachi

Karachi Police on Wednesday used tear gas shelling to disperse workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi, Aaj News reported, as the situation in the provincial capital turned violent in the evening.

Protesters set a police van on fire as a large number of PTI supporters, led by former federal minister Ali Zaidi, had gathered in the area to show support for the party’s long march toward Islamabad.

As per Aaj News, PTI lawmakers Ali Zaidi and Dua Bhutto were also injured as police baton-charged and fired tear gas at activists.

TV footage showed policemen using gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse PTI workers who threw stones and bottles at police personnel.

Earlier, police detained at least 25 PTI activists, as clashes broke out between protesters and police. Most of the workers were later released after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order.