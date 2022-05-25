ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protesters set police van on fire during clash with security personnel in Karachi

  • Situation in provincial capital turns violent
BR Web Desk 25 May, 2022

Karachi Police on Wednesday used tear gas shelling to disperse workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi, Aaj News reported, as the situation in the provincial capital turned violent in the evening.

Protesters set a police van on fire as a large number of PTI supporters, led by former federal minister Ali Zaidi, had gathered in the area to show support for the party’s long march toward Islamabad.

As per Aaj News, PTI lawmakers Ali Zaidi and Dua Bhutto were also injured as police baton-charged and fired tear gas at activists.

TV footage showed policemen using gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse PTI workers who threw stones and bottles at police personnel.

Earlier, police detained at least 25 PTI activists, as clashes broke out between protesters and police. Most of the workers were later released after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order.

PTI long march PTI protest Numaish Chowrangi

Comments

1000 characters

Protesters set police van on fire during clash with security personnel in Karachi

Karot Hydropower Project to be made operational soon: PM Shehbaz

After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

Indian court orders life in jail for Yasin Malik

Grateful to Punjab for rejecting PTI's violent long march: Rana Sanaullah

Vedanta to finalize $20 billion Indian chip, display unit site by mid-June: Chairman

Oil edges higher on tight supply, surge in U.S. refining activity

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

UAE wins contract to operate Afghan airport ground services

Two police personnel killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Attock

Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

Read more stories