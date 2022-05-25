Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march kicked off on Wendesday, law enforcement authorities of major cities of Pakistan have released traffic plans, highlighting route closures and blockages to facilitate the public.

Islamabad

Since participants of the long march will converge in the capital city, the Islamabad Traffic Police was quick to release a traffic plan to aid movement.

According to the document, entry and exit in the Red Zone have been suspended from Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk, NADRA Chowk and Serena Chowk. People intending to enter the Red Zone have to take Margallah Road to travel.

The Ataturk Avenue has been closed from Nazimuddin T Cross to Geo Chowk. As an alternate route, 7th Avenue can be used to access Ataturk Avenue.

The Nazimuddin Road is closed from Zoom Petrol Pump to Ataturk Avenue and Margallah Road can be taken as an alternate.

Access to Jinnah Avenue has been severed from China Chowk to Express Chowk. The only way to go to it is through the Margallah Road.

Both sides of the Murree Road have been closed for traffic towards Faizabad from Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad Expressway is closed for incoming traffic to Islamabad at Gulberg Green Bridge. An alternate route is Rawalpindi-Peshawar road.

Incoming traffic to Islamabad through the Srinagar Highway has been halted as well but the Rawalpindi-Peshawar road remains open.

The IJP road is closed for traffic towards Rawalpindi at Peerwadhai Chowk, Khyaban Chowk, Pindora Chowk and Stadium Road.

Islamabad’s 9th Avenue is obstructed for traffic from and to IJP road. The I-8 and I-9 Markaz roads can be used as alternates.

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police in Rawalpindi said on Twitter that the flow of traffic from IJP Road to Khayaban and Pir Wadhai in Rawalpindi has been suspended. Alternatively, Dhoke Hassu and Stadium Road can be used.

Rawalpindi entrances and exits are closed from Sawan Bridge but Bahria Phase 7 route can be used.

Airport Road is also closed from Green Garage to Islamabad Expressway and from Gulzar-e-Quaid to Amaar Chowk.

The route from Haider Road to Murree Road is closed. As an alternate, Peshawar Road and Mall Road can be used.

Murree Road is completely closed on both sides from Marir Chowk to Faizabad.

Entrance to Rawal Road is closed from Shaheen Chowk to Murree Road.

Murree Road Ninth Avenue is completely closed on both sides. Alternatively IJP road can be used.

Entrance is completely closed on Faizabad Murree Road and Islamabad.

Lahore

In Lahore, authorities have blocked the following routes:

Babusar Interchange

Batti Chowk

Data Darbar towards Azadi Flyover

Eastern Bypass Sialkot Motorway

PMG Chowk toward Data Darbar

Both sides of Sagian Pul

Thokar Niaz Baig interchange

Old Ravi Bridge

Karachi

In Karachi, MA Jinnah Road from Capri Cinema towards Numaish Chowrangi is closed for traffic.

“Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. Traffic police is present for management and help,” Karachi Traffic Police tweeted.

It also said Corridor 3 Road is closed for traffic from PP Chowrangi towards Parking Plaza.