ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
ASL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
AVN 68.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.71%)
MLCF 26.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
SNGP 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
TELE 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
TRG 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
UNITY 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
YOUW 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,113 Decreased By -43.1 (-1.04%)
BR30 14,480 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,573 Decreased By -377.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 15,715 Decreased By -188 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Information Technology and Telecom Division to submit a plan to enhance IT & Telecom export to $ 15 billion in the next two years after due consultation process with the stakeholders.

At a recent high-level meeting, he assured all possible support to the IT & Telecom Division for achieving this target. It was pointed out that the presentation was received at the eleventh hour, denying the Cabinet members of ample opportunity to study the proposals.

The Cabinet Secretary maintained that instructions had repeatedly been issued to the Ministries/ Divisions to submit their summaries/ presentations well before the cabinet meeting and in accordance with the Rules of Business, 1973, but it was unfortunate that violations were still being made.

July-April IT exports surge to $2.198bn

The Cabinet Secretary further pointed out that seeking decisions of the cabinet on the basis of a presentation was not permissible under the Rules of Business, 1973, as all decisions are to be made on the basis of a summary.

He advised that the Cabinet may accord approval, in principle, and the IT & Telecom should submit their proposals to the ECC after consultation with relevant stakeholders, wherever a financial decision is being sought, for detailed discussion. The decision of the ECC would subsequently be presented to the Cabinet for ratification.

The IT & Telecom Division, submitted the following proposals to facilitate IT sector: (i) duties and taxes exemption for establishment of Cloud Infrastructure; (ii) 0.5% of annual IT export value to be given to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for export promotion;(iii) removal of telecom sector from the SBP’s April 7, 2022 regulation of 100 per cent LC margin; (iv) reduction of sales tax to zero on laptops and IT equipment;(v) rationalization of Advance Income Tax (AIT) on telecom services to 8 per cent; and ( vi) rationalization and harmonization of Federal/ Provincial Services Tax rates on telecom services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif ECC Sales Tax PSEB IT & Telecom export

Comments

1000 characters

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Read more stories