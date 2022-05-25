ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Provincial govts urged to play role for saving water

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) president Mian Usman Zulfiqar has urged the provincial governments to play their role to save water for agriculture and said the agriculturists have to shift to modern irrigation technology inclusive of drip and sprinkle irrigation.

Many superior international locations had been using those strategies for years as they have proved to be pretty powerful and use less water.

He said the World Bank has mentioned that climate induced disasters were causing 4-6 percent of the country’s GDP which was a huge sum that needed to be preserved through timely interventions. He said the developed world has done injustice and ignored the third world particularly Pakistan that as bearing the burden of their environment damaging development.

Zulfiqar stated that plantation has become essential, however, now no longer the best strategy to address the whooping affects of worldwide warming, adding “Adaptation is likewise essential to be spearheaded on the character and network stages and create focus a number of the hundreds to address worldwide warming”. PBF chief also said the country also needed to focus on energy transition to clean energy mix.

He demanded Climate Change Ministry to enticing with the corporate sector to shun the usage of plastic luggage and shift over renewable green alternatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank Pakistan Businesses Forum Mian Usman Zulfiqar water for agriculture

Comments

1000 characters

Provincial govts urged to play role for saving water

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

UNSC for reversal of Taliban policies on women

Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Read more stories