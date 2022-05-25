Two more development schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs1,410.769 million. These schemes were approved in the 78th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included construction of Flyover at Jhal road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal city at the cost of Rs 800.791 million.

The second project was approved for widening and rehabilitation of road from Kot Momin to Salam Interchange along with Motorway M-2 at the cost of Rs 609.978 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022