KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 209,020 tonnes of cargo comprising 144,172 tonnes of import cargo and 64,848 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 144,172 comprised of 55,960 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,13,892 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,882 tonnes of DAP and 67,438 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,848 tonnes comprised of 47,346 tonnes of containerized cargo, 70 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,332 tonnes of Iron Ore and 10,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 7843 containers comprising of 3081 containers import and 4762 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1321 of 20’s and 870 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 802 of 20’s and 1224 of 40’s loaded containers while 810 of 20’s and 381 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Tuesday.

Nearly, 05 ships namely Encore, TS Mumbai, Yi Chun 15, Effie and Elgiznur Cebi have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 05 ships namely, X-Press bardsey, Teera Bhum, Osaka Express, Apl Oregon and Gulf Barakah have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 12 cargoes, namely Rebecca Schulte, MT Quetta, Furang Galaxy, Independent Spirit, SG Pegasus, Regina, Hyundai Tacoma, YM Excellence, Sea Wolf, Atlantis Trade, Bulk Carina and Ken Star were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Lilac Victoria and MSC Rosa left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Mandarian Trader, MSC Iris and Al-Thakhira are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 203,772 tonnes, comprising 137,062 tonnes imports cargo and 66,710 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,131 Containers (924 TEUs Imports and 3,207 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Alonissos, Magnus, MSC Everest and Xpress Bardsey & two more ships, Maersk Heartford and Al-Jassasiya carrying Coal, Furnace oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, QICT and EETL respectively on Tuesday, 24th May-2022.

