ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

British Council cancels O/A level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on May 25

  • Authority says exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule
BR Web Desk 24 May, 2022

The British Council has announced to cancel all O and A level GCE and IGCSE exams which were scheduled to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on 25 May 2022 due to the prevailing political situation.

The following Cambridge examinations below were scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 25 May 2022 which now stand canceled.

Cambridge IGCSE Business Studies/AM

Cambridge O Level Business Studies/AM

Cambridge International AS Level Law/AM

Cambridge International A Level Psychology/AM

Cambridge IGCSE Design and Technology/PM

Cambridge International A Level Further Mathematics/PM

According to a notification issued by the British Council, exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule.

"The British Council has made this decision keeping in mind its duty of care towards the candidates, venue staff, and British Council staff," the notification read.

The British Council will submit the special consideration request to the board for all exam components (AM/PM) cancelled on 25 May 2022.

"The details about the process have been shared with schools and private candidates," the notification said.

It further said that exams from 26 May onwards are scheduled to continue as per plan. "If there are any further changes to the schedule, the British Council will inform schools and candidates in due course."

The British Council’s toll-free number 0800 22000 will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. tomorrow to answer any queries of the students or schools.

Islamabad British Council O/A level exams

Comments

1000 characters

British Council cancels O/A level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on May 25

Budget, energy subsidies main topics being discussed with IMF: Dr Murtaza Syed

PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

No force can stop public from reaching Islamabad: Imran Khan

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Customs increases vigilance at Karachi airport in bid to control 'smuggling'

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

UK government in talks with 'international partners' over Chelsea sale

UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls

Read more stories