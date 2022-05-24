British Council cancels O/A level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on May 25

The British Council has announced to cancel all O and A level GCE and IGCSE exams which were scheduled to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on 25 May 2022 due to the prevailing political situation.

The following Cambridge examinations below were scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on 25 May 2022 which now stand canceled.

Cambridge IGCSE Business Studies/AM

Cambridge O Level Business Studies/AM

Cambridge International AS Level Law/AM

Cambridge International A Level Psychology/AM

Cambridge IGCSE Design and Technology/PM

Cambridge International A Level Further Mathematics/PM

According to a notification issued by the British Council, exams in other parts of the country will continue as per schedule.

"The British Council has made this decision keeping in mind its duty of care towards the candidates, venue staff, and British Council staff," the notification read.

The British Council will submit the special consideration request to the board for all exam components (AM/PM) cancelled on 25 May 2022.

"The details about the process have been shared with schools and private candidates," the notification said.

It further said that exams from 26 May onwards are scheduled to continue as per plan. "If there are any further changes to the schedule, the British Council will inform schools and candidates in due course."

The British Council’s toll-free number 0800 22000 will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. tomorrow to answer any queries of the students or schools.