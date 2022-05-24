Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's long march is not against the government, but the establishment, Aaj News reported.

"Imran Khan does not threaten us...he threatens the military in his speeches," Maryam said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

She said the constable who was martyred on Monday night during a raid in Punjab was the son of the soil. "Imran Khan is responsible for the death of the constable and will be held accountable."

Criticizing the PTI's chairman, Maryam said that Imran Khan wants to create anarchy in the country by pitching people against the state institutions.

Addressing the judiciary, she said that courts should not "pay heed to social media" and do what is in the best interest of the country. "Courts should not give verdicts in favor of a person who abuses institutions day and night."

She further said that Imran Khan alone is responsible for the "destruction of 220 million people," adding that PTI's leadership is only focused on revenge.

The PML-N leader said that Shehbaz Sharif will remain Pakistan's Prime Minister and that Imran Khan should accept this reality.

She claimed that Imran Khan has been trapped by announcing a long march, saying the government will not allow a "group to dictate the state."

Maryam stressed that Imran Khan wanted to create chaos in the country, adding that the government will not allow this to happen.

"Now the decisions will be made by the government and not by you [Imran Khan]," she said addressing PTI's chairman.

Her comments come hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the government will not allow the PTI to hold its long march on May 25 (Wednesday).

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the federal cabinet had decided not to allow the PTI to hold its long march in order to stop them from "propagating their misleading agenda".

He said that PTI has moved from abuses to bullets, referring to a constable who was shot dead on Monday night during a raid in Punjab.

"Imran Khan wants to divide the nation," the interior minister claimed, saying that the PTI chairman directed his party members during rallies to call people from other parties "robbers and traitors".

