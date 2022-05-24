Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

A policeman was shot dead on Monday night during a raid on the house of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

Kamal Ahmad was killed when an unidentified person opened fire on him while the police were conducting a raid at activist Sajid Hussain's house in Model Town.

In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the incident was "proof that Imran Khan is a terrorist. Kamal Ahmed's killers are Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and his followers".

He also claimed that Imran wanted to start a civil war in the guise of the long march.

"Those who used to abuse people have now started shooting. They took the law into their own hands, now the law will make them answer," the minister said.

In a tweet addressed to Maryam Nawaz, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said a trial will be held for the constable's murder.

"It is a crime to use the police for illegal raids and for political purposes," he said.

'Police conducted raids on 1,100 homes last night'

Fawad also claimed that police conducted raids on 1,100 homes in Punjab on Monday night and entered people's houses without any warrants.

He also claimed that his home in Islamabad was under observation, which was why he had left for Jhelum.

On Monday, the house of several PTI leaders and workers were raided ahead of the party's planned long march to Islamabad on May 25, with videos circulating on social media showing police raiding the homes of Usman Dar, Hammad Azhar, Malik Waqar Ahmed, Engineer Kashif Kharal, Mazhar Iqbal Gujjar and others.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari produced before Islamabad High Court

The raid came a few days after a team from Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab apprehended Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the "brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab and Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with - the fascist nature of PMLN when in power".