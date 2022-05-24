ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
ASC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.58%)
AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
FNEL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.56%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
PTC 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TPL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TPLP 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
TREET 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.82 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.84%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 14,593 Increased By 39.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 42,054 Decreased By -386.2 (-0.91%)
KSE30 15,958 Decreased By -135.4 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

  • PTI claims police conducted raids on 1,100 homes last night
BR Web Desk 24 May, 2022

A policeman was shot dead on Monday night during a raid on the house of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

Kamal Ahmad was killed when an unidentified person opened fire on him while the police were conducting a raid at activist Sajid Hussain's house in Model Town.

In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the incident was "proof that Imran Khan is a terrorist. Kamal Ahmed's killers are Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and his followers".

He also claimed that Imran wanted to start a civil war in the guise of the long march.

"Those who used to abuse people have now started shooting. They took the law into their own hands, now the law will make them answer," the minister said.

In a tweet addressed to Maryam Nawaz, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said a trial will be held for the constable's murder.

"It is a crime to use the police for illegal raids and for political purposes," he said.

'Police conducted raids on 1,100 homes last night'

Fawad also claimed that police conducted raids on 1,100 homes in Punjab on Monday night and entered people's houses without any warrants.

He also claimed that his home in Islamabad was under observation, which was why he had left for Jhelum.

On Monday, the house of several PTI leaders and workers were raided ahead of the party's planned long march to Islamabad on May 25, with videos circulating on social media showing police raiding the homes of Usman Dar, Hammad Azhar, Malik Waqar Ahmed, Engineer Kashif Kharal, Mazhar Iqbal Gujjar and others.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari produced before Islamabad High Court

The raid came a few days after a team from Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab apprehended Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the "brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab and Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with - the fascist nature of PMLN when in power".

Pakistan PTI Imran Khan Long march

Comments

1000 characters

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

China's property market woes expected to worsen in 2022

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

CM promises pro-poor budget

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Read more stories