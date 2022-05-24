ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

Reuters 24 May, 2022

DAVOS: Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, she said “global cooperation” was the “antidote to Russia’s blackmail”.

“In Russian-occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin’s army is confiscating grain stocks and machinery (…) And Russian warships in the Black Sea are blockading Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds,” von der Leyen added.

Economic outlook has ‘darkened’, business and government leaders warn in Davos

The EU has pledged to open “solidarity channels” with Ukraine - alternative logistics routes to help the country export grain. Agriculture ministers from EU countries meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss progress in launching these.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - and the West’s attempt to isolate Moscow as punishment - have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring.

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

The Kremlin said on Monday that it was the West that was responsible for the global food crisis by imposing the severest sanctions in modern history on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen World Economic Forum Russian invasion Russian attack Russia Ukraine crisis global food crisis food supplies

Comments

1000 characters

EU’s von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

No room for staying neutral in current situation: Imran Khan

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

China's property market woes expected to worsen in 2022

Read more stories