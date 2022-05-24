ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm surge over 3% amid uncertainties over Indonesia’s export policies

Reuters 24 May, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Tuesday to hit a near two-week, lifted by signs of buying from China and uncertainties over the resumption of Indonesian exports even after the three-week ban was lifted.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 209 ringgit, or 3.34%, to 6,470 ringgit ($1,472.13) a tonne, rising for a third consecutive day.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, agreed to allow exports to resume after a three-week ban, though it is unclear how rapidly shipments will resume given accompanying rules aimed at securing domestic supply.

“We don’t see much of Indonesian palm oil export flow to resume soon due to the absence of clarity over the export license issuing,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm jumps 2% as traders seek detail on Indonesian sales rules

A senior official told a parliamentary hearing that a subsidy provided to cooking oil makers to help control retail prices will be stopped after May 31, when the government will put in place a new policy to control raw material price.

Chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday the government was aiming for a 20% domestic sales rule on exports of palm oil, meaning companies must provide a fifth of their supply to the local market.

A key area to watch is how the government determines the size and price of the domestic sales rule and the mechanism to improve the distribution of cooking oil to ensure sufficient supply, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Signs of demand from China also helped fuelled gains, traders said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract was up 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade also rose 0.5%.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm surge over 3% amid uncertainties over Indonesia’s export policies

Fortnight of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

No room for staying neutral in current situation: Imran Khan

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

China's property market woes expected to worsen in 2022

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Read more stories