Dissident PTI lawmaker Noor Alam elected PAC chairman unopposed

ISLAMABAD: Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Noor Alam Khan on Monday was elected Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman unopposed.

The session of the PAC was summoned on Monday for the election of the new chairman of the committee.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recommended the name of Noor Alam Khan for the slot and was endorsed by JUI-F’s Talha Mahmood.

Noor Alam was already working as a member and convener of a sub-committee of the PAC.

While talking to media persons, the new chairman said the committee would take up audit paras worth Rs50 million and above for examination and audit paras of less amount would be settled at Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs). He issued directed that it would be mandatory for ministries and government departments to hold the DACs on audit report regularly as per the rules and regulations of the PAC.

Rana Tanvir Ahmed of the PML-N had tendered his resignation last week from chairman of the PAC. When the PML-N government came into power, Tanvir had announced that he would continue working as chairman PAC till the appointment of the new chairman. The 18th Amendment of the Constitution says that the office of the chairman PAC should be given to the parliamentary opposition.

