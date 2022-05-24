ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dissident PTI lawmaker Noor Alam elected PAC chairman unopposed

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Noor Alam Khan on Monday was elected Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman unopposed.

The session of the PAC was summoned on Monday for the election of the new chairman of the committee.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recommended the name of Noor Alam Khan for the slot and was endorsed by JUI-F’s Talha Mahmood.

Noor Alam was already working as a member and convener of a sub-committee of the PAC.

While talking to media persons, the new chairman said the committee would take up audit paras worth Rs50 million and above for examination and audit paras of less amount would be settled at Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs). He issued directed that it would be mandatory for ministries and government departments to hold the DACs on audit report regularly as per the rules and regulations of the PAC.

Rana Tanvir Ahmed of the PML-N had tendered his resignation last week from chairman of the PAC. When the PML-N government came into power, Tanvir had announced that he would continue working as chairman PAC till the appointment of the new chairman. The 18th Amendment of the Constitution says that the office of the chairman PAC should be given to the parliamentary opposition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Comments

1000 characters

Dissident PTI lawmaker Noor Alam elected PAC chairman unopposed

CM promises pro-poor budget

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework, but questions remain

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

CJP Bandial among top 100 most influential people

FBR introduces new rules: PSW: Cross-border trade linked to ‘identity evidence’

Economy to improve only after IMF deal: minister

Read more stories