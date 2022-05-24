ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
Pakistan

Shehbaz reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

APP 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operational Centre (NCOC) has been reconstituted at National Institutes of Health (NIH), here on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all concerned Ministries and Directorates will remain engaged in the operations and functions of the NCOC.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination will head the NCOC.

The NCOC will extend its operations for prevention, detection, surveillance, and response to public health emergencies at national level as well as facilitate coordination with all provinces and regions.

NCOC Shehbaz Sharif National Institutes of Health

