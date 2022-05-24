ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
‘Lighthouse’ for orphans launched under Beaconhouse Group

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Lighthouse, a non-profit organisation formed under the Beaconhouse Group has been launched, aimed towards providing a loving home for orphans to nurture them into empowered and confident individuals.

This project was initiated by Amina Wattoo Kasuri, Founder and Executive Director at The Lighthouse, and Project Director at Concordia Colleges in Pakistan. Located near the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, The Lighthouse is a boarding and education facility for orphaned and less privileged children to provide them with a home that will ensure that they receive quality education, necessary life skills, and other emotional and developmental support without discrimination. Amina, Founder at The Lighthouse stated, “We have over the years worked tirelessly towards the development and uplifting of deserving members of our society.

The Lighthouse is an extension of our efforts, and has been a dream of many years. Our vision is to invest in children’s lives today in order to transform their future, while we work to create a safe and stimulating environment where they receive adequate nutrition and are healthy, and are given ample support for their education.”

