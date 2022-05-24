ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
May 24, 2022
Pakistan

Housing and Works: Balochistan CM calls on federal minister

APP 24 May, 2022

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday called on Federal minister for Housing and Works and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence.

Parliamentarians including, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Noor Muhammad Dumar, Malik Sikandar Advocate, and Younas Aziz Zehri were also present on the occasion.

Handout issued by the Press Secretary to CM Balochistan said that the CM discussed the ongoing operation to put out Sherani Forest fire with the federal minister who was nominated by the PM Shehbaz Sharif as his special representative for updating him about the efforts taken to douse the inferno.

The official handout mentioned that the CM Bizinji and Maulana Abdul Wasey agreed to make coordinated efforts to extinguish the fire in the Sherani Forest.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Chief Minister Balochistan Federal minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey

