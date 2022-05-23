ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar World Cup audience projected at 5bn, says FIFA boss

Reuters 23 May, 2022

DAVOS: The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday.

The TV audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

Qatar, a small but wealthy Gulf Arab state, will host the first World Cup in the Middle East starting late November.

Its ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday criticised attacks on Qatar by some people, “including many in positions of influence”, over its hosting of the event.

“Even today, there are still people who cannot accept the idea, that an Arab Muslim country, would host a tournament, like the World Cup,” he said in a speech at the World Economic Forum.

Qatar World Cup to feature female referees in first for tournament

He said Qatar, like other states, was “not perfect” but has pushed reforms and development. Reforms include raising the minimum wage and new rules authorities say are designed to protect workers, including from heat stress.

Qatar has come under intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country’s population.

High profile soccer stars like England manager Gareth Southgate have raised concerns over the human rights of some fans traveling to Qatar, especially women and LGBT+ fans.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. There are concerns over the status of women, some of whom need permission from a male relative to marry, work in government jobs and travel overseas.

Tournament organisers stress that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome in Qatar, while also warning fans against public displays of affection.

Qatar has said its labour system is still a work in progress, and denied a 2021 Amnesty International report that thousands of migrant workers were still being exploited.

World Cup FIFA 2022 World Cup World Economic Forum Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Qatar World Cup football World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar World Cup audience projected at 5bn, says FIFA boss

US diplomat needs to resign, says Imran Khan during CNN interview

Experts react as SBP jacks up key interest rate

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says IMF's Gopinath

Govt decides to complete constitutional term amid deepening political crisis

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds 1.53%, falls below 43,000 mark

Export Finance Scheme: SBP announces increase in markup rate

Fawad warns govt against using force to stop PTI's long march

Monkeypox can be stopped outside endemic countries: WHO

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Read more stories