Fawad warns govt against using force to stop PTI's long march

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry warned on Monday the government against using force to stop his party's planned long march, saying that such a measure would not end well for the ruling coalition.

The statement comes amid reports that the government was planning to stop the PTI's long march from reaching Islamabad.

Reportedly, the government is also planning to arrest the PTI's Islamabad-based leadership. Already, the government has decided to hand over the security of the Red Zone in Islamabad to Rangers.

After a series of public rallies to build momentum for a month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday finally announced to begin his party's much anticipated long march toward Islamabad on May 25.

Imran Khan said his party will never accept what he called the "government of looters" in any situation.

He warned if there will be any obstacles during the long march, they will take action.

Talking to reporters, Fawad said Imran Khan would leave Peshawar in the morning on May 25 and reach Islamabad on the same day.

Fawad said that PTI's long march call was restricted to people in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa, while workers in Karachi will protest in their city.

Talking about the march's schedule, Fawad Imran Khan would announce the "next action plan on June 3," indicating that the protest could prolong.

The former information minister said that if the incumbent government remained in power for the next two to three months, Pakistan could default.

Earlier on Monday, the government decided to complete its constitutional tenure till August 2023 amid pressure from PTI to announce early elections.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the coalition partners also discussed a strategy to deal with the PTI's long march.