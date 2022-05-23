‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

PESHAWAR: After a series of public rallies to build momentum for a month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday finally announced the date for their ‘long march’ on Islamabad.

However, instead of leading his supporters to the federal capital, Imran Khan has said that he would welcome them at the entrance of Islamabad at 3pm on May 25.

Addressing a press conference here, after chairing the core committee session of PTI, he said he will meet the party workers at Kashmir Highway on May 25 at 3 pm.

“I will meet you in Islamabad at Srinagar Highway at 3:00 pm on May 25. I want to see people from all walks of life in the Islamabad long march on May 25.”

Imran Khan said his party will never accept what he called the ‘government of looters’ in any situation. He warned if there will be any obstacles during the long march, they will take action.

He said the Army said it is neutral, adding then it should remain neutral.

PTI core committee to decide final date for Islamabad march on Sunday: Imran Khan

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

“In our politics, this is a jihad for our real independence. We will take legal action if hurdles are created for the peaceful long march. I will wait for you at Srinagar Highway on May 25.”

In his opening remarks, Imran Khan said that the PTI core committee finalised the date of the long march. He said, “People tell me that your life is at stake”, adding that there is no threat to his life.

“A conspiracy was hatched in the United States (US) against the PTI government for regime change. The US-sponsored conspiracy was backed by the corrupt people of our country. The conspiracy had been started eight months ago and was unearthed in June 2021,” he claimed.

“We had tried our best to foil the regime change conspiracy but unfortunately we failed to thwart it.”

On March 7, a threat was given to Pakistan and the US knew everything about the next rulers,” he claimed.

PTI Chairman said they will stay in Islamabad no matter how many days this takes. He said they are ready to sacrifice their lives.

He said that the country was put on the path of development and prosperity during his tenure. He said his government had also faced the tough challenges during the phase of the coronavirus pandemic and successfully saved the national economy.

He alleged that the present government has no plan to handle the challenges and the current rulers are afraid of taking decisions. Criticising his political rivals, Imran Khan said that ‘an absconder and convicted person’ is giving suggestions to the government in Pakistan while the sitting PM is currently staying out of jail on a bail.

He said that he had visited Russia to purchase cheap oil and wheat but the present government has no courage to pursue the plan. He added that he was trying to adopt an independent foreign policy for the country.

PTI chairman assured the participants of the long march would remain peaceful and warned the bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to refrain from charging on them.

He warned that they would take legal action against the government officials if they resorted to such tactics.

Imran Khan said the police, bureaucracy, and army are from them, adding that they would not return from Islamabad without the dissolution of the assemblies and the date of new elections.

“It is very clear now that the current rulers came into power to dissolve the NAB and their cases,” he said.

He asked the people to make early preparations of the march as the internet could be blocked and a shortage of fuel could be created two days before the march.

He claimed that there was no corruption in the PTI’s tenure, adding that the incumbent government is asking National Security Committee (NSC) to decide on the petrol prices.

He reiterated that 220 million were insulted through the ‘threat’ that was given to the ambassador by a US official. He added that it was asked in the cipher why Imran Khan visited Russia, reiterating that he developed consensus with every stakeholder including the military establishment before the visit.

He said India did not take pressure from the US and bought cheap energy from Russia for the benefit of the people and reduced petrol and diesel prices on Saturday.

Earlier, Khan on Sunday chaired the meeting of the party’s core committee at Chief Minister House Peshawar. PTI’s central leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Qasim Suri, Murad Saeed, and others attended the meeting.