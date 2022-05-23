ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as metals tumble; automobiles help cap losses

Reuters 23 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Monday after a volatile session, weighed down by a sell-off in metal stocks after the government imposed heavy export taxes on steel products, while gains in automobile stocks helped cap some of the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.32% at 16,214.70 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 54,288.61.

The Nifty Metal index, which saw its worst day since March 2020 in the session, settled 8.1% lower. JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the top losers on the Nifty 50 index, falling 13.2 and 12.6%, respectively.

India on Saturday announced a series of changes to the tax structure levied on fuel and crucial commodities in a bid to help fight surging inflation.

Indian shares track positive global sentiment after China rate cut

The country imposed an export tax of 15% on eight steel products at a time steelmakers are looking to make up for tepid local demand by increasing market share in Europe, whose supplies have been hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Prospects of additional market borrowings by the government of India in the wake of the tax cuts on fuel to tame inflation came to the forefront,” said S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP securities.

However, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das told CNBC-TV18 in an interview on Monday that the Indian government would likely stick to its fiscal deficit target as specified in the budget and there may not necessarily be a need for increasing government borrowing just yet.

“The hawkish monetary and fiscal measures adopted by the RBI and the government will have a cascading effect on market & economy in the short to medium-term,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.8%, as automakers stand to benefit from lower input costs following the tax changes. Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising 4% each.

Among individual stock moves, Divi’s Laboratories and TTK Healthcare Ltd fell 9.5% and 10.5%, respectively, after their quarterly results.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as metals tumble; automobiles help cap losses

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in intra-day trading

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Oil firms on tight supply as US driving season looms

PM Shehbaz wants world to take note of India's 'mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK'

National Savings integrates with SBP’s Raast

ECP officially de-notifies 25 dissident PTI lawmakers in Punjab

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

CPEC under renewed Sino-Pak focus

Read more stories