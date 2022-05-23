ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps 2% as traders seek detail on Indonesian sales rules

Reuters 23 May, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, buoyed by expected weak output in May, while traders assessed the impact of Indonesia’s domestic sales policy on global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange extended gains into a second session. The contract rose by 159 ringgit, or 2.6%, to 6,268 ringgit ($1,428.77) a tonne.

Top producer Indonesia’s three-week ban on exports of crude palm oil and some derivatives ended on Monday, but it restored local sales requirements aimed at ensuring domestic supply.

Indonesia’s Trade Ministry will require companies to secure export permits for their crude palm oil and olein shipments, with approval granted to those with proof they have met requirements on domestic sales volumes, a regulation document showed.

Palm ends higher

“The latest policy will reduce Indonesia’s palm oil supply in the global market, but (that is) more palatable than the entire shipments being banned,” Public Investment Bank said in a note.

The various policies are expected to cause more volatility to crude palm oil prices, it added.

Palm oil exports from Malaysia over May 1-20 rose between 28% and 32.6% from the same week in April, cargo surveyors said last week.

Production over May 1-20 was expected to be down 15% from the previous month, traders said, citing data from the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.6% while its palm oil contract gained 2.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils that compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Refinitiv Agriculture Research said it expects the contract to rise towards resistance levels of 6,363-6,383 ringgit this week, with support at 5,900 ringgit, underpinned by firm fundamentals.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil producer palm oil industry palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm jumps 2% as traders seek detail on Indonesian sales rules

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds over 700 points in intra-day trading

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Oil firms on tight supply as US driving season looms

PM Shehbaz wants world to take note of India's 'mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK'

National Savings integrates with SBP’s Raast

ECP officially de-notifies 25 dissident PTI lawmakers in Punjab

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

CPEC under renewed Sino-Pak focus

Read more stories