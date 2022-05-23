ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

Sohail Sarfraz 23 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a new deadline beyond May 20, 2022 for the documented tobacco sector for the implementation of the track-and-trace system for clearance of all brands of cigarette packs with tax stamps.

Sources told Business Recorder on Sunday that the documented cigarette sector has not met the extended deadline of May 20, 2022 regarding clearance of all brands of cigarette packs with tax stamps.

Sectors earning ‘windfall’ profits: FBR envisages ‘targeted’ taxation

It was legally required that all cigarette packs being cleared from factories from May 20, 2022 must have tax stamps. In this regard, the manufacturers have requested the FBR for another extension in the deadline. The deadline has expired on May 20, but the tobacco companies are still in the testing phase of implementing the track-and-trace system.

If the FBR does not further extend the deadline, the tax officials would not allow clearance of cigarette packs from the factories without tax stamps or seize all such packs being sold in the market.The FBR will not allow the cigarette manufacturers to remove tobacco products from the production site, factory premises or manufacturing plants without affixation of tax stamps/ Unique Identification Marking (UIMs) from the extended deadline of May 20, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR track and Trace System tobacco sector Cigarette packs tax stamps

Comments

Comments are closed.

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories