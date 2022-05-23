Bilawal, Khar to attend WEF annual meeting

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate in the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF), to be opened today (Monday) in Davos, Switzerland. “At the invitation of president of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Forum’s annual meeting from 23-26 May 2022 in Davos, Switzerland,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Foreign Minister will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. This year the Forum is being organized under the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.” Both, the foreign minister and the minister of state will participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues, it added.

