FM Bilawal holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on first bilateral visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday held talks with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou to firm up the all-weather ties between the two countries, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a media briefing after delegation-level talks with the Chinese team, which was led by his Chinese counterpart, Bilawal said that any attack on China’s interests will be considered an attack on Pakistan.

“Pakistan is committed to a one-China policy and will continue to support it in its policy,” Bilawal said.

He reiterated that Pakistan would not rest until the perpetrators of the Karachi university blast are brought to justice.

Bilawal is visiting China at the special invitation of China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The foreign minister arrived in China on Saturday on a two-day official visit, aimed at reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

This is Bilawal's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials are also part of the foreign minister’s delegation.

According to the PPP's Media Cell, Bilawal was holding talks with his counterpart.

Earlier, the foreign minister said his visit coincided with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of both countries' diplomatic ties.

“Landed in Guangzhou, China on my first bilateral visit. Today also marks the 71st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. Looking forward to meeting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for in-depth discussions on Pakistan-China relations,” he said in a Twitter post.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister was expected to hold extensive consultations with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China. Fast-tracked progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative, will also feature in the discussions,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Saturday.

Bilawal leaves for China today to review gamut of bilateral ties

The foreign minister’s visit is part of the high-level exchanges between the two sides, which recently also included a message of felicitations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from Premier Li Keqiang, and a telephone conversation between the two premiers on May 16, 2022.

Earlier, Bilawal had said that nobody will be allowed to harm the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China and the two will face every challenge together and emerge even stronger.

“The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China is time-tested and timeless. As always, we will face every challenge together and emerge even stronger,” he said.