Country needs fresh elections

The unseating of 26 PTI MPAs of Punjab by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has certainly added to an embittered Imran Khan’s confidence that he has put on display with a new vigour and enthusiasm against the incumbent government.

Since the Punjab chief minister Hamza Sharif is not a legal and constitutional chief minister of Punjab after the ECP’s verdict the countrywide political impasse has only deepened. The new development on the country’s political landscape have inflamed political polarization. It is about time the federal government called for fresh elections because it is no longer in a position to persevere in the face of such formidable challenges.

Naeem Khawar (Islamabad)

