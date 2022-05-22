Bagh Aman Mela opens tomorrow

KARACHI: The Bagh Aman Mela is being organized in the Tirah Valley, Khyber district from May 23 to 26. The opening ceremony of the festival will be held on May 23. Sports including gymnastics, equestrian, cricket, volleyball and tug-of-war will be the part of Bagh Aman Mela.

Power gliding, paragliding and para jumping have been specially included in the festival. Local artists will perform Khattak dance and other traditional dances in the festival. Guests from all over Pakistan are invited to attend Bagh Aman Mela Tirah.

While a large number of people from the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also participate in the event. After the integration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such events guarantee development, prosperity and peace in the Khyber district.

