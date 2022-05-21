MNCs offered tax breaks on condition that they would help spur exports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in country’s economic situation very soon. The minister thanked the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan and pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology.

He requested all of them to present a plan to export out of Pakistan also and offered to give them tax breaks for that.

April CA deficit dips 39pc to $623m MoM

“The current account deficit for April came in at $623 million, less than half the average for the first 9 months of the fiscal year. This is a very good sign for external stability. With positive IMF talks underway, we expect a turnaround in the economic situation very soon,” he tweeted.