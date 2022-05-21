FCCI president concerned on resurfacing of polio cases

FAISALABAD: Resur-facing of fresh polio cases is a cause of major concern for Pakistan and hence the government must revisit its policies and strategies to make Pakistan polio free at the earliest, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

Talking to Abdur Raheem Cheema Divisional Coordinator Polio Eradication Committee, President FCCI said that the business community has always appreciated the positive and productive efforts of the government in addition to lending its full support to the concerned departments.

He said that Pakistan remained polio free for a short period of one and half year but new cases have shattered our efforts to make Pakistan permanently polio free.

He said that apart from the government’s efforts, parents must be motivated to save their children from this crippling disease.

He said that the industrial and business communities have played their due role and because of their support, now the children of their workers and employees are safe as they are repeatedly giving polio drops to their children.

He assured that FCCI would play its role in highlighting the dangerous impacts of this virus on the younger generation by uploading the most attractive and convincing messages on FCCI website.

He said that industrial workers would be especially focused and sensitized to give polio drops to their children during repeated campaigns. He said that no new case of polio virus has been detected from Punjab but as a large number of workers from KPK are also employed in local industrial units and are also settled here along with their families hence their children may carry this virus.

