Turkish defence team holds talks with PM

KARACHI: Minister of National Defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the deep-rooted strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields including shipbuilding, engineering, solid waste management and transport.

He also thanked the government and people of Turkey for their unwavering support to Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue at all international forums.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to benefit from Turkish expertise and experience in all possible avenues.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Turkey for their strong commitment in helping Pakistan develop robust institutions such as Karachi Shipyard which has been transformed into a profit-earning organisation over the years due to Turkish support.

Minister for Defence Production Israr Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, SAPM on Strategic and Political Communication Syed Fahad Hussain and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

