ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkish defence team holds talks with PM

Recorder Report 21 May, 2022

KARACHI: Minister of National Defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the deep-rooted strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields including shipbuilding, engineering, solid waste management and transport.

He also thanked the government and people of Turkey for their unwavering support to Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue at all international forums.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to benefit from Turkish expertise and experience in all possible avenues.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Turkey for their strong commitment in helping Pakistan develop robust institutions such as Karachi Shipyard which has been transformed into a profit-earning organisation over the years due to Turkish support.

Minister for Defence Production Israr Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, SAPM on Strategic and Political Communication Syed Fahad Hussain and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SAPM Hulusi Akar Syed Khursheed Shah Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Minister of National Defence of Turkey Israr Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish defence team holds talks with PM

ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs

NA adopts FRDL (Amend) Bill: Limit on govt guarantee stock raised to 10pc of GDP

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

SPI up 1.42pc WoW

Bilawal sees ‘very limited’ prospect of India dialogue

FDI inflow soars to $170.6m in April

Import ban: Commerce ministry notifies list of 38 items

‘$1bn Saudi investment is available’ PM asks Sindh govt, others to devise Karachi water plan

Sectors earning ‘windfall’ profits: FBR envisages ‘targeted’ taxation

G7 mulling Russian asset seizures to help rebuild Ukraine

Read more stories