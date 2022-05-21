APNS body concerned over non-payment of dues

KARACHI: Sindh Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed concern over delay of non-payment of advertisement dues to newspapers and advertisement agencies by Sindh Information Department.

A meeting of Sindh Committee of APNS was held under the chairman ship of Jawad Mehr Shamsi Chairman of the committee to discuss issue of non payment of advertisement dues to newspapers and news agencies.

The committee expressed concern and said that Sindh Information Department not making advertisement payment to print media.

Advertisement of daily Jasarat and Daily Dyanat has been stopped.

The members of the committee have demanded of the Sindh Information Department to upload advertisement details on their website on daily bases. The committee also demanded that 40 percent provincial publicity budget allocated for print media should be provided.

