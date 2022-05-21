ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APNS body concerned over non-payment of dues

Recorder Report 21 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed concern over delay of non-payment of advertisement dues to newspapers and advertisement agencies by Sindh Information Department.

A meeting of Sindh Committee of APNS was held under the chairman ship of Jawad Mehr Shamsi Chairman of the committee to discuss issue of non payment of advertisement dues to newspapers and news agencies.

The committee expressed concern and said that Sindh Information Department not making advertisement payment to print media.

Advertisement of daily Jasarat and Daily Dyanat has been stopped.

The members of the committee have demanded of the Sindh Information Department to upload advertisement details on their website on daily bases. The committee also demanded that 40 percent provincial publicity budget allocated for print media should be provided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

APNS advertisement dues Sindh Information Department

Comments

1000 characters

APNS body concerned over non-payment of dues

ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs

NA adopts FRDL (Amend) Bill: Limit on govt guarantee stock raised to 10pc of GDP

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

SPI up 1.42pc WoW

Bilawal sees ‘very limited’ prospect of India dialogue

FDI inflow soars to $170.6m in April

Import ban: Commerce ministry notifies list of 38 items

‘$1bn Saudi investment is available’ PM asks Sindh govt, others to devise Karachi water plan

Sectors earning ‘windfall’ profits: FBR envisages ‘targeted’ taxation

G7 mulling Russian asset seizures to help rebuild Ukraine

Read more stories