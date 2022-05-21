Gold slips

ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
NEW YORK: Gold slipped on Friday as the US dollar in which bullion is priced rebounded from two-week lows, but the safe-haven metal was still likely to post its first weekly gain in five on persistent worries over economic growth.

Spot gold reversed course to fall 0.3% to $1,836.15 per ounce by 1432 GMT, after hitting a one-week high earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,833.80.

Bullion, which hit a 3-1/2-month low of $1786.60 on Monday, has gained about 1.4% so far this week.

“Dollar has retreated this week and has helped gold rise. Also, once gold crossed the $1,785 mark, bargain hunters came in and that provided mild support,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

“However today, US equities are recovering and the slight uptick in dollar is pressuring gold.”

The dollar index, up 0.3%, was still headed for its worst week since early February.

“Bulls are touting safe-haven demand as being supportive for the precious metals, while bears counter that recent rising bond yields and a still-strong US dollar remain in their camp,” said Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff in a note.

“Both bulls and bears need some new fundamental news to help drive prices.”

