May 20, 2022
Pakistan expresses resolve to defeat terrorism to ensure peace and stability in region

BR Web Desk 20 May, 2022

The Foreign Office on Friday reiterated Pakistan's resolve to defeat terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country and the region.

Responding to a question at a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that terrorism and extremism should not be associated with any region, culture, or civilization.

The spokesperson said that countering terrorism is a shared objective of Pakistan and its neighbouring countries.

"We have established a mechanism for dialogue and consultation and we will continue to engage our regional neighbours on this issue," he said.

Answering a question, the spokesperson noted that Pakistan wants balanced, objective and broad-based relations with major powers, including the United States, China, Russia, and others.

Fictitious charges: Pakistan condemns conviction of Yasin Malik

He said that Pakistan will continue to pursue mutually beneficial and respectable relations with these countries in a very objective and balanced manner.

Replying to another question, Asim Iftikhar said foolproof security is being provided to Chinese nationals and institutions working in Pakistan.

To another question regarding a deliberate attempt by India to murder Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in detention, the spokesperson said New Delhi is pursuing a well-deployed and deliberate policy of depriving the Kashmiri people of their legitimate and true representatives.

He said that India is applying various means, including illegal actions, extrajudicial killings, and judicial murder to achieve this objective.

He, however, made it clear that Pakistan will forcefully agitate this matter at all world forums to prevent any unfortunate ending to this.

