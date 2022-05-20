Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend London premier of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the charity premiere of Tom Cruises’s latest movie, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ on Thursday night reported The Telegraph.

Huge crowds had gathered in Leicester Square, in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the couple and the star cast.

The premiere, a Royal Film Performance, was organised in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen industry.

Cruise’s appearance comes right after his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival including an appearance the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show before the Queen.

The 59-year-old actor won an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer introduced the royal couple to the film’s actors, who were lined up against the backdrop of a real Eurofighter Typhoon, currently in service with the Royal Air Force.

Other stars in attendance included Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Greg Tarzan Davis, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman.

The Duchess won rave reviews for her glamorous gown, designed by Roland Mouret.

The Duke and Duchess have been big fans of the ‘Top Gun’ franchise, revealing that they have been playing the Top Gun soundtrack at home with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who they said were jealous not to be at the premiere with their parents.

The Duchess explained: “It is a school night.”

The sequel comes some 36 years since the original ‘Top Gun’ movie was released in 1986 and sees Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returning to the Top Gun academy to train fighter pilots.

They include Bradley Bradshaw - played by Miles Teller - who is the son of Maverick’s friend, officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who was killed during a training exercise.

It has received rave reviews, featuring real stunts rather than computer-generated images after the actors all underwent three months of aviation training.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019, but its opening was delayed due to the pandemic.