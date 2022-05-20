ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
Coalition govt ready to go into elections, says minister

Naveed Butt 20 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said that we did favour for Imran Khan by removing his government and it would be favour for us if our government would be removed.

Talking to media here on Thursday, the PPP leader said that our coalition government is ready to go into elections. “We did not come into power happily. People, media all begged to get rid of Imran Khan. We expelled Imran Khan in a constitutional way. We took all the weight of the country’s problems on our shoulders. We did not go to the unconstitutional path so that tomorrow people would say that elected was expelled in an unconstitutional way,” he said.

“If we were interested in power, we would not have called Imran Khan a Charter of Economy for three years,” the PPP leader said.

“Let me be clear on one thing, a big conspiracy is being prepared against Pakistan. Pakistan is being pushed into a ditch where there is only darkness,” Khurshid Shah claimed.

He said that there was a conspiracy of the Imran Khan’s government to starve the people so that they could not get food. This conspiracy was made against Pakistan before 40 years ago, he said.

“Imran Khan was prepared under the conspiracy against Pakistan. Hakim Saeed had described this conspiracy in his book Japan Story,” the PPP leader said.

“Maybe winning the World Cup is also part of the conspiracy to prepare this person (Imran Khan),” he claimed.

He said that we took the government so that our situation would not be like that of Sri Lanka. “If anyone is interested, who would sit and give speeches, then pass an order and come and take over the government.”

He said that if the government is just ended, elections would have to be held in 90 days and this is not even possible.

He said he always said that Imran Khan should be allowed to complete his term, he would have drown himself.

“We were told that if Imran was allowed to stay then the opposition would also be responsible,” he said.

Listen to one thing, Imran Khan will never be a hero, he said. This is all a temporary game, when he will go into election then he will know, he said.

Answering a question, he said that Presidential system will not come in any case, the only way to have a presidential system is by imposition of martial law, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

