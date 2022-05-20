No-trust motion part of politics, ready to face it: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that no-confidence is a part of politics, and he is ready to contest it.

Talking to media in Quetta CM Balochistan said that our priority was to work for the betterment of people and not to get entangled in our own problems. The budget is near. Public issues should have been a priority, he said.

The CM further stated that none of the supporters of no-confidence motion voiced their concerns. If they want to come to power and present the budget themselves, they could try.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that it is our endeavour that no movement should be won by force. Whether the movement succeeds or fails, we will remain together according to the traditions of Balochistan.

Our government had just started so there were some problems, he added.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed that he tried his best to end the differences of the party. Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is our elder and there will always be an element of respect for him, he said.

He further mentioned that today, if Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is with Jam Kamal, then no problem. We have never tried to get involved in federal politics, and wanted the issues to be resolved in Balochistan.

In response to a question, he said that if there was an agreement in the centre to support PDM then it would have been with Jam Sahib. Jam Kamal is a part of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and so are we.

“I am currently the parliamentary leader of my party,” said Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.