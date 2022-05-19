ANL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
ASL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.11%)
AVN 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.14%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.35%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.19%)
GTECH 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
MLCF 28.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.27%)
SNGP 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
TELE 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
TPL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
TREET 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.93%)
TRG 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
UNITY 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.1%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
YOUW 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,275 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,892 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.43%)
KSE100 42,957 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,357 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power

  • Cruise was in the city to promote the long-awaited 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie
Reuters 19 May, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CANNES: Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday – jet planes in tow – cranking up festivities with action, star power and autograph signings on the red carpet.

Fans greeted him with whoops and hollers and the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France flew overhead, spraying the sky with coloured smoke trails in red, white and blue.

Cruise was in the city to promote the long-awaited 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie sequel, which was held back for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. A big ticket draw, it has added considerable buzz to the world's largest film festival as it marks a splashy return for its 75th anniversary edition.

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

In a tuxedo and black bowtie, the American star worked the crowd lined up along the red carpet, signing photos and posing for selfies.

He posed with fellow actors Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, clapping festival director Thierry Fremaux on the back when the jets flew over head.

Cruise had arrived earlier in the day, stepping out of a black car to the chants of "Tom! Tom!"

Some fans had been camping out since breakfast.

"I was like, 'I must see him, absolutely, one way or another!'" said Oriane Holz, 22. She held up a sign asking for tickets to the screening of the film.

Katy McNulty, 46 and Joanne Routledge, 52, had been on the road since before dawn. The pair were up at 3 am and travelled from the north of England to Scotland, taking a plane from Edinburgh to Nice, and then a train to Cannes to arrive in time for Cruise's appearance.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

What were they angling for?

"A selfie with Tom because we promised them at work that's what we'll deliver - and they told us we wouldn't," said Routledge.

Stan Hamilton, an American student learning French in Cannes, said: "Me and my father watched 'Top Gun' when I was a child. I wish he could be here with me now."

Cannes marks its 75th year in nostalgic form

Cannes Tom Cruise Top Gun Cannes Film Festival

Comments

1000 characters

Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power

Govt seeks more SDRs from IMF to propel economy

Foreign interference halted economic improvement: Asad Umar

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Cheema challenges his removal as Punjab governor in IHC

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Read more stories