ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Australian shares track global equities lower; tech stocks slide

Reuters 19 May, 2022

Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by technology and mining stocks, as a surging inflationary environment globally raised worries about its impact on corporate earnings and growth in major economies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index snapped a four-day winning streak to drop 1.95% to 7,042.9 by 0039 GMT.

In other key markets, Japan’s Nikkei shed 2.3% to 26,296.84 and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.5%.

Global equities slumped after Britain and Canada’s high inflation numbers, and major US retailers’ slashed earnings forecasts brought to the fore the impact of surging prices and a threat of a recession.

Domestic technology stocks emerged as the top drag, shedding over 3%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and accounting software firm Xero Ltd falling 2.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

Export-reliant mining stocks slipped over 2% after iron ore prices tumbled on fears that policies announced would not be enough to revive the COVID-19-battered Chinese economy.

Australia shares rise on miners, energy boost; Brambles sinks

Heavyweight miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slid between 2.2% and 2.8%.

Financials lost 1.9%, hitting their lowest in a week.

All of the so-called “Big Four” banks declined. Energy stocks too lost over 2% as oil prices fell after data indicated US refiners ramped up output.

Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd lost 1.6% and 2%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, however, gold stocks inched 0.5% higher on firmer bullion prices. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.5% to 11,086.86 points by 0039 GMT.

