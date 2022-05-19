ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC’s verdict will end extortion, horse-trading: PTI leaders

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab senior leaders have welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the legal status of defecting lawmakers’ votes and said that the decision upheld the spirit of the Constitution.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Ejaz Minhas and Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday.

They further said that democracy cannot move forward if the legislators do what pleases them. “It is written in the decision that the members of the assembly follow the policy of the party. As per the decision, the Parliament will decide the period of punishment for the defectors,” they added.

They believed that the Supreme Court’s verdict will end extortion and horse trading completely; “it has laid the foundation of principles, but the Election Commission is moving in a different direction”. “The people know that the defectors are turncoats, but the Election Commission is oblivious of the fact. Everyone knows that the turncoats in Punjab Assembly who had cast their votes for Hamza Sharif are traitors,” they added.

They were of the firm view that transparent elections cannot be held under the present Chief Election Commissioner,” he said.

They pointed out that the government has lost its majority and added that the government is trying to get rid of the NAB law; everybody knows that millions of rupees were detected in the account of a Shahbaz Sharif employee. “Those who have conspired against the country should also think that the country is being destroyed,” they added.

“The PTI leaders said that the PML-N-led government is incompetent that has created the economic crisis in the country and thus it should step down and announce fresh elections immediately,” they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shafqat Mahmood PMLN Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur PTI leaders Musarat Jamshed Cheema Supreme Court’s verdict fresh elections

Comments

1000 characters

SC’s verdict will end extortion, horse-trading: PTI leaders

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories