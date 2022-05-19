President can ask PM for a vote of confidence: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has demanded that general elections be held throughout the country.

“At the centre, the President can ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a vote of confidence at any time,” he said while talking to the media on Wednesday.

Chaudhry said in his view Shehbaz Sharif does not have the required number in the National Assembly while Hamza Shehbaz is no longer the Chief Minister of Punjab; “there is a political crisis at the moment. “Hence, the only way to resolve the political crisis is free elections,” he added.

He held Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the economic mess and added that the ministers were cursing themselves for becoming a part of the government.

“The government is on its last legs,” he added. He disclosed that Omar Cheema will file a petition in the Islamabad High Court in the morning and hopefully he will return to the Governor House. He further said that they will approach the Lahore High Court to pray that there is no government in the whole country. “The LHC Chief Justice will be requested to give a decision as soon as possible so that we can overcome the crisis,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022