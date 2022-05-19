Only knowledge-based economies proving mettle globally: Ishrat

FAISALABAD: Renowned economist and former governor State Bank of Pakistan Ishrat Hussain has said that only knowledge-based economies are proving their mettle in the world and it is need of the hour to strengthen ties of research organizations and academia with industry in order to fight the economic odds facing the country.

He was addressing the scientists at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, PARB CEO Dr Abid Mehmood, DG Ayub Research Dr Muhammad Nawaz also spoke on the occasion.

Ishrat Hussain said that the innovation, research and development were the essential ingredient for the economic and social progress of any country. He said that he was impressed by the progress of Japan, China and Korea based on the knowledge-based economy.

He stressed upon the need to develop the national data bank of scientists of different agricultural crops and areas. So that, the coordination can be made easily for noble cause.

He added that the agriculture sector was under the grip of the different challenges for which collaborated efforts of academia, research and organizations were imperative to ensure food security of the country.

He added that sixty percent of our population was associated with agriculture sector whereas, there was a huge gap between the production of the progressive and ordinary farmers. We have to take the measures to narrow down the gap with knowledge and technology. If we will increase rural population income, it will help alleviate the poverty from the country.

He said that a special pay structure for scientists should be introduced. He hailed the efforts of subcontinent first-ever agriculture insinuation UAF for the agriculture sector.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that they were strengthening their ties with industry and other agricultural and extension organizations. He said despite being the fact of agrarian country, we are importing edible oil, pulses, and wheat etc that was a matter of grave concern.

He said that the agriculture scientists and experts should make combine efforts to become self-sufficient in agriculture sector and for agriculture development. He urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems of the farming community.

He said that our nation has been blessed with immense talents. He was of the view that UAF was taking the lead in all agriculture imitation and had earned international recognition.

Dr Abid Mehmmod said that the county was blessed with excellent scientists who are taking all possible measure to address the problems of agriculture. He also called for addressing the grievances of the scientists so that their output can be enhanced.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz said that they were making all-out efforts to address the problems of the agriculture sector. He also visited the main library and Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security.

