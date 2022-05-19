ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Only knowledge-based economies proving mettle globally: Ishrat

Press Release 19 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: Renowned economist and former governor State Bank of Pakistan Ishrat Hussain has said that only knowledge-based economies are proving their mettle in the world and it is need of the hour to strengthen ties of research organizations and academia with industry in order to fight the economic odds facing the country.

He was addressing the scientists at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. UAF Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, PARB CEO Dr Abid Mehmood, DG Ayub Research Dr Muhammad Nawaz also spoke on the occasion.

Ishrat Hussain said that the innovation, research and development were the essential ingredient for the economic and social progress of any country. He said that he was impressed by the progress of Japan, China and Korea based on the knowledge-based economy.

He stressed upon the need to develop the national data bank of scientists of different agricultural crops and areas. So that, the coordination can be made easily for noble cause.

He added that the agriculture sector was under the grip of the different challenges for which collaborated efforts of academia, research and organizations were imperative to ensure food security of the country.

He added that sixty percent of our population was associated with agriculture sector whereas, there was a huge gap between the production of the progressive and ordinary farmers. We have to take the measures to narrow down the gap with knowledge and technology. If we will increase rural population income, it will help alleviate the poverty from the country.

He said that a special pay structure for scientists should be introduced. He hailed the efforts of subcontinent first-ever agriculture insinuation UAF for the agriculture sector.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that they were strengthening their ties with industry and other agricultural and extension organizations. He said despite being the fact of agrarian country, we are importing edible oil, pulses, and wheat etc that was a matter of grave concern.

He said that the agriculture scientists and experts should make combine efforts to become self-sufficient in agriculture sector and for agriculture development. He urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems of the farming community.

He said that our nation has been blessed with immense talents. He was of the view that UAF was taking the lead in all agriculture imitation and had earned international recognition.

Dr Abid Mehmmod said that the county was blessed with excellent scientists who are taking all possible measure to address the problems of agriculture. He also called for addressing the grievances of the scientists so that their output can be enhanced.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz said that they were making all-out efforts to address the problems of the agriculture sector. He also visited the main library and Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

agriculture sector University of Agriculture Faisalabad Ishrat Hussain Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Dr Abid Mehmood Dr Muhammad Nawaz

Comments

1000 characters

Only knowledge-based economies proving mettle globally: Ishrat

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories