Markets
Gold prices hit another all-time high
19 May, 2022
KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday hit another all-time high in the local market, traders said.
The precious metal was traded for a record high value of Rs 138,400 per tola, up by Rs300.
Gold per 10 grams also soared to a new high of 118,656, up by 258.
On the world market, the yellow metal was quoted for $1816 per ounce, down from $1833 per ounce by $17.
Silver was available for Rs 1,570 per tola and Rs 1,346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.
