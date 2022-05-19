Gold prices hit another all-time high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday hit another all-time high in the local market, traders said.

The precious metal was traded for a record high value of Rs 138,400 per tola, up by Rs300.

Gold per 10 grams also soared to a new high of 118,656, up by 258.

On the world market, the yellow metal was quoted for $1816 per ounce, down from $1833 per ounce by $17.

Silver was available for Rs 1,570 per tola and Rs 1,346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

