May 19, 2022
Pakistan

‘Muslims being subjected to oppression in India’

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the comity of nations will have to tread the path of collaboration instead of a clash of civilizations in order to lay the foundation of peace in the world.

Addressing an international peace conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said this is the only course for the survival and welfare of humanity.

The minister for planning warned if the causes of conflicts were not addressed, the day is not far when these will engulf the whole world.

He said that the whole world is faced with the issue of extremism. He regretted that Muslims are being subjected to oppression under the state patronage in India.

He said the very identity of Muslims is being targeted in India which is the worst form of extremism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahsan iqbal Minister for Planning Pakistan and India international peace conference

