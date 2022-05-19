ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
May 19, 2022
Pakistan

Two alleged terrorists killed in Mauripur

INP 19 May, 2022

KARACH: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

According to incharge CTD, Mazhar Mashwani, intelligence agencies and CTD conducted a joint operation in Mauripur area of Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday, during which terrorists present in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed, while their accomplice fled the scene.

The killed terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab and belonged to a banned organization.

Explosive material was also seized from the custody of the dead terrorists.

Mashwani further said that the killed terrorists might be the accused involved in Saddar bomb blast.

