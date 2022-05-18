ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Disgruntled BAP lawmakers file no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

  • Balochistan govt spokesperson says Bizenjo will remain the chief minister for the next five years as well
BR Web Desk 18 May, 2022

Disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) along with its coalition partners on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Aaj News reported.

The no-trust motion signed by 18 lawmakers, including former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, was submitted to the Balochistan Assembly’s secretariat.

Addressing a press conference outside the provincial assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that his group has the required number for the no-trust motion to succeed.

He said that once the no-confidence motion succeeds, all parties will nominate a new Leader of the House with a consultation.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Rind said that the people of Balochistan had high hopes for CM Bizenjo, who had assumed the post in October after the former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan had resigned in order to avoid a no-trust motion against him.

“The people of Balochistan want him removed from the office, as he has failed to fulfill the expectations of the people,” he said, adding that the Members of the Provincial Assembly are also disappointed with the chief minister.

The Balochistan Assembly has a total of 65 members. Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to succeed.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well.

"The no-confidence motion against him will fail," she said.

