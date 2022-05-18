Imran Khan says will announce long march schedule in Multan rally

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will unveil the schedule for his party’s upcoming ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ towards Islamabad in Multan rally, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the Lahore Bar Association Lawyers Convention, the former premier said that he will announce the date of his party’s upcoming long march in Multan rally, which is scheduled to take place on May 20 (Friday).

Khan said that he needed the support of lawyers to deal with the ‘imported government’ which he said had been imposed on the country.

“No campaign becomes successful without the participation of the lawyers,” he said, adding Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal were also lawyers. He invited all the lawyers to join his party's movement against the ‘imported government.’

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

The PTI chief said that the incumbent government will use all tactics to stop PTI’s democratic right to protest peacefully.

“This campaign is not a political one but a jihad for the country,” he said. “We all reject the US conspiracy for a regime change in the country. We reject slavery.”

“Not for me but for yourself and your children you will have to make the country independent and self-sustained.”

Khan emphasized that his party’s long march will remain peaceful. “It will be a peaceful protest by millions of people,” he said.

He alleged that the “imported government” is making an all-out effort to abolish cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family, adding that PTI will not let PM Shehbaz succeed in his endeavors.