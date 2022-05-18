ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.32%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
ASL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.17%)
AVN 72.17 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (4.59%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
GGGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
GGL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.26%)
GTECH 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.47%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.09%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SNGP 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.37%)
TELE 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.5%)
TPLP 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.9%)
TREET 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.03%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.06%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.44%)
WAVES 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.53%)
BR100 4,273 Increased By 48.3 (1.14%)
BR30 14,835 Increased By 361.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 43,034 Increased By 308.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,372 Increased By 125.5 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits highest in nearly 2 weeks after Wall Street’s jump

Reuters 18 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei rose on Wednesday to its highest in nearly two weeks, with technology heavyweights leading the rally, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight on strong retail sales data.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.6% at 26,807.30, as of 0141 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 6 at 27,053. The broader Topix gained 0.54% to 1,876.84.

Wall Street finished sharply higher overnight, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks, after strong April retail sales data eased worries about slowing economic growth.

“US retail sales were firm despite tightening monetary policy, which lifted the stock market. Japanese markets followed that but this seems to be a short-term rebound,” said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities. “There will be concerns whether the Federal Reserve can make a soft landing as they maintain their hawkish stance.

The market will remain volatile for a while.“ Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 2.05%.

Medical services platform M3 gained 2.94%.

Japan’s Nikkei gains for third day on China optimism; subdued earnings weigh

Technology investor SoftBank Group gave up its early gains and was last down 0.2%.

Game maker Nintendo was the best performer among the top 30 core Topix names, rising 2.85%, while cosmetic maker Kao Corp was the biggest loser with a 0.63% slide, followed by robot maker Fanuc Corp, which was down 0.55%.

There were 168 advancers on the Nikkei index against 48 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.57 billion, compared to the average of 1.25 billion in the past 30 days.

Wall Street US Federal Reserve Nikkei Japan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits highest in nearly 2 weeks after Wall Street’s jump

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Read more stories