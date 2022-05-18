PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

ISLAMABAD: The prevailing political and economic situation in the country has compelled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to skip his visit to Switzerland and instead Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will represent Pakistan in the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to be held in Davos from May 22 to May 26, 2022.

The prime minister had earlier planned to represent Pakistan himself in the WEF where he was also expected to interact with counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Forum, besides holding meetings with foreign investors, global representatives and chief executives of the energy sector.

However, sources said that the prime minister skipped the trip and decided that Foreign Minister Bilawal would represent Pakistan at the Forum. “The prime minister has a lot of work to do at home due to which he decided to skip the trip to Davos,” said a cabinet member on condition of anonymity.

Bilawal, who is currently in the United States for attending the ministerial-level meeting on “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations, Headquarters in New York on 18 May 2022.

Bilawal to visit US on 18th

After the conclusion of his US visit, the sources said that the foreign minister will return on May 19 and from May 20, he is expected to hold a two-day visit to China.

Following his China trip, the sources added that the foreign minister will visit Davos where he would attend the WEF, besides holding meetings with a number of his counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the forum.

