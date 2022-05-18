ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB reference: Hafeez Sheikh granted protective bail by SHC

NNI 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: Former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been granted protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to not arrest Dr Sheikh upon his return to Pakistan. The bail has been granted for 10 days against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Earlier, Hafeez Shaikh who is on a foreign visit through his counsel move the SHC expressing fear that he may be arrested by the NAB when he will return to the country. The court ordered the NAB not to nab the former finance minister on his return to the country.

In July 2021, NAB Karachi recommended filing a reference against Dr Sheikh and two former chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Abdullah Yousaf and Salman Siddique. They were accused of misuse of authority and causing loss of over $11m to the exchequer. Dr Sheikh was alleged to have been involved in misuse of authority as finance minister during the Pakistan People’s Party government.

NAB Abdul Hafeez Sheikh SHC FBR Former finance minister

Comments

1000 characters

NAB reference: Hafeez Sheikh granted protective bail by SHC

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories