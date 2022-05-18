PM forms body on legislative cases

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister has constituted Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) to be headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar.

Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Minister for Board of Investment, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have been appointed members of the Committee. The Chair may co-opt any federal minister for any agenda.

Attorney General for Pakistan, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Law and Justice Division will be invited to the meetings of the committee as special invitees.

The Committee shall have the following ToRs: (i) to examine whether a fresh legislation or amendments in the existing laws are in line with the Constitutional scheme, not in violation of any existing law, and falls within the mandate of Parliament; (ii) to examine the contents of fresh legislations/Rules as well as amendments to the existing laws/Rules, and give its recommendations as to whether the same are in line with the policy of the government and Constitutional/legislative scheme; (iii) in case CCLC decides to amend the proposal of the sponsoring Division, from a policy perspective, and the same is agreed to by the sponsoring Division in the CCLC meeting, the amended proposal shall be placed before the Cabinet for ratification; and (iv) in case of disagreement between the Sponsoring Division and CCLC on a policy matter, the points of view of both shall be placed before the Cabinet for a decision.

The Secretariat support to the Committee will be provided by the Cabinet Division.

