ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM forms body on legislative cases

Mushtaq Ghumman 18 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister has constituted Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) to be headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar.

Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Minister for Board of Investment, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have been appointed members of the Committee. The Chair may co-opt any federal minister for any agenda.

Attorney General for Pakistan, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Law and Justice Division will be invited to the meetings of the committee as special invitees.

The Committee shall have the following ToRs: (i) to examine whether a fresh legislation or amendments in the existing laws are in line with the Constitutional scheme, not in violation of any existing law, and falls within the mandate of Parliament; (ii) to examine the contents of fresh legislations/Rules as well as amendments to the existing laws/Rules, and give its recommendations as to whether the same are in line with the policy of the government and Constitutional/legislative scheme; (iii) in case CCLC decides to amend the proposal of the sponsoring Division, from a policy perspective, and the same is agreed to by the sponsoring Division in the CCLC meeting, the amended proposal shall be placed before the Cabinet for ratification; and (iv) in case of disagreement between the Sponsoring Division and CCLC on a policy matter, the points of view of both shall be placed before the Cabinet for a decision.

The Secretariat support to the Committee will be provided by the Cabinet Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister cabinet committee Azam Nazir Tarar Legislative Cases Federal Minister for Law and Justice

Comments

1000 characters

PM forms body on legislative cases

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories