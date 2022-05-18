KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
246,159,202 132,106,563 7,313,277,504 3,907,185,188
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 480,553,924 (720,898,271) (240,344,346)
Local Individuals 5,479,688,465 (5,281,131,198) 198,557,266
Local Corporates 2,933,678,204 (2,891,891,125) 41,787,080
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
