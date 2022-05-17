ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to start crackdown against wheat hoarders

Recorder Report 17 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown against hoarders of wheat across the province. The hoarding stock will be recovered with the help of special branch and it will be handed over to the Food department.

While presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to take action in this regard. The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, food, livestock and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners virtually participated.

The chief secretary said that the officers should continue taking steps to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers. He said that the welfare of people is the duty of government officials, adding that he has started visiting districts to review the public welfare initiatives. He stressed that all the price control magistrates should perform their duties in a dynamic manner and only a notified officer would be authorized to conduct price checking.

Expressing deep sorrow over the death of four children in a boat accident at Head Baloki, the chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to take steps to prevent incidents of boat capsize and cylinder blasts in their areas. He said that the protection of life and property of the people is responsibility of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Kamran Ali Afzal Chief Secretary Punjab wheat hoarders

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt to start crackdown against wheat hoarders

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

PM concerned at PKR slide

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Will ‘reveal’ the name of poison ‘used’ to kill ex-FIA official Dr Rizwan: Imran

Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

Read more stories